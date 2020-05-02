Frank Lampard has faith in me, says Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga

CAPE TOWN – Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has poured cold water on reports linking him with an exit from the club, and claimed he had the full backing of manager Frank Lampard. Chelsea have been heavily linked with Ajax Amsterdam and Cameroon international Andre Onana in recent months. The 25-year-old Spain international has had a tough time in London since joining the Blues as Real Madrid-bound Thibaut Courtois two years ago but has shown enough to suggest he has the talent to be a success in the Premier League. “We play 50 or 60 games a year and it is difficult to stay on the same level,” the shotstopper said in an interview with Spanish outlet Marca. “The important thing is to be very clear about the objective, to work and put everything into improving. There may be obstacles along the way, but when you have a clear objective, it is easier.

“The only thing that can be done, in these cases, is to take it professionally, respectfully and work harder to turn it around,” said Arrizabalaga.

He went to stress that is relationship with the manager was as strong as ever, with Lampard having full faith in him.

“The relationship with Frank is very good. He has shown me confidence from the first moment. He must make decisions, but I feel I have his confidence, both his and that of the whole club. We all like to play in every game,” said the Spaniard.

“It is true that, in the last 10 years, Chelsea is the English team that has won the most titles, and I think we should have that ambition.”

