Frank Lampard heaps praise on trio as Chelsea grind down Aston Villa

BIRMINGHAM - Chelsea manager Frank Lampard praised Christian Pulisic as the American forward scored an equaliser five minutes after coming off the bench to help Chelsea earn a 2-1 comeback win at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

Pulisic levelled on the hour after Kortney Hause had given Villa a 43rd minute lead and Frenchman Olivier Giroud netted the winner two minutes later, tightening Chelsea's grip on fourth place.

Lampard also singled out midfielder Ross Barkley and right back Cesar Azpilicueta, who set up both Chelsea goals - one with a superb cross from his flank and the other with a sublime pass to Giroud from the opposite side.

"The individuals who make the difference should always take all the credit so with Christian and Ross Barkley, who came on at the same time, they’re both players who have trained well and had cases to start this game," said Lampard.

"We knew that fitness would play a part so the idea of bringing on Christian and Ross early in the second half was always something that was in my mind.