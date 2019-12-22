Arsenal's Mesut Ozil warms up prior to their English Premier League match against Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London last week. Photo: Ian Walton/AP

LIVERPOOL – The Mesut Ozil conundrum is set to be top of Mikel Arteta’s in-tray at Arsenal after the midfielder didn’t travel for interim Freddie Ljungberg’s final game in charge at Everton. The Gunners caretaker didn’t pull any punches, mentioning the player’s reaction to being substituted against Manchester City last weekend.

‘He (Ozil) walked off and kicked a bottle. It’s not how we behave at Arsenal,’ said Ljungberg. ‘Mesut was injured for Everton but I would not have picked him for the squad because I wanted to make a stance.’

Arteta played with the Germany World Cup winner in his own time at Arsenal and Ozil gave the new boss an effusive welcome on social media on Friday. However, with Turkish clubs interested in taking him on loan, Arteta faces a significant decision.

Ljungberg gave Arteta a glimpse of Arsenal’s future by playing youngsters Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock and Emile Smith Rowe at Goodison.