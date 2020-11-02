Fulham beat West Brom to climb out of bottom three

LONDON - Fulham chalked up their first Premier League win of the season and climbed out of the relegation zone after first half goals from Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Ola Aina helped them to a 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

The result lifted Fulham two places up to 17th on four points from seven games, while winless West Brom dropped one place to 18th on three points after yet another lacklustre performance.

Fulham dominated the opening half and ran out deserved winners at Craven Cottage, although the visitors nearly drew first blood in the second minute when Conor Townsend hit the woodwork with a cross-turned-shot from the left.

De-Cordova Reid gave Fulham a 26th-minute lead when he nodded the ball past goalkeeper Sam Johsntone from close range after Aleksandar Mitrovic headed an Antonee Robinson cross from the left across the face of goal.

Fulham's Bobby Decordova-Reid scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage, London. Photo: Clive Rose via BackpagePix

Right back Aina, who is on loan at Fulham from Serie A side Torino, doubled the home side's lead four minutes later with a spectacular goal as he unleashed a thunderbolt into the top corner with his weaker left foot from 18 metres.