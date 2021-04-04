Fulham blow chance to escape bottom three with defeat at Villa

BIRMINGHAM – Fulham's Premier League survival hopes suffered a massive blow as they conceded three times in the space of nine second-half minutes to crash to a 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa on Sunday.

Scott Parker's Fulham side looked poised to clamber out of the bottom three when Aleksandar Mitrovic gave them the lead just past the hour mark after a Tyrone Mings mistake.

But everything went wrong for the Londoners as substitute Trezeguet's double turned the game on its head.

The Egyptian equalised in the 78th minute with a crisp finish and volleyed his side in front three minutes later after some sloppy Fulham defending.

Newly-capped England striker Ollie Watkins settled the issue in the 87th minute with a close-range finish.