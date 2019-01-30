Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic, right, scored twice against Brighton on Tuesday. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA via AP

Fulham produced a remarkable second-half fightback, coming from two goals down to earn a 4-2 win at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday and three crucial points in their battle for Premier League survival. Fulham’s hero was their Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who rediscovered his scoring touch with a couple of second-half headers that thrilled the long-suffering Craven Cottage faithful as their side rallied from a 2-0 deficit at halftime.

Glenn Murray, like Mitrovic, also came out of a scoring drought for Brighton, scoring twice in the first 17 minutes, as Claudio Ranieri’s side stared at the prospect of finding themselves seven points from safety in the relegation zone.

Yet a superb 47th-minute strike from defender Calum Chambers, two typical headers from top scorer Mitrovic and a headed clincher from substitute Luciano Vietto earned the win that puts Fulham, still 19th of the league’s 20 teams, on to 17 points from 24 games.

Brighton remain 13th on 26 points.

Murray had gone eight matches without a Premier League goal, but ended his drought within three minutes, getting on to the end of Martin Montoya’s cross from the right to finish first-time into the bottom corner.

Just after the quarter-hour, Pascal Gross launched an overhead kick that bounced kindly for the evergreen 35-year-old striker, who poked home his second – his 10th league goal of the season.

Fulham, who had lost all their previous four games in the New Year, found inspiration soon after halftime, first through Chambers and then from Mitrovic, who had scored only once in his last 10 league games, but struck in the 58th and 74th minutes to take his league tally for the season to 10.

In other games on Tuesday, Everton beat Huddersfield Town 1-0, while Wolverhampton Wanderers thrashed West Ham 3-0.

Reuters