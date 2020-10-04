Fulham rooted to the bottom after defeat at Wolves

WOLVERHAMPTON – Pedro Neto’s goal early in the second half earned Wolverhampton Wanderers a 1-0 victory over Fulham at Molineux in the Premier League on Sunday, leaving the visitors rooted to the bottom of the standings after their fourth successive league defeat.

In a tepid first half, Fulham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola produced a superb double save to first deny Neto before getting up to smother the ball at the feet on Nelson Semedo, who was making his home debut for Wolves.

The hosts stepped it up after the break, and moments after Raul Jimenez had been denied by another fine save from Areola, Neto rifled his first of the season into the bottom corner in the 56th minute.

Fulham had a glorious chance to snatch an unlikely point in the 73rd minute, but substitute Aboubakar Kamara, with the goal at his mercy, fired straight at Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

Neeskens Kebano also came close to levelling late on but, in truth, a point would have been undeserved after another toothless display from Scott Parker’s side.