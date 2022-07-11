Fulham sign Man Utd midfielder Andreas Pereira

London — Fulham signed Manchester United's Brazil midfielder Andreas Pereira in a deal worth a reported £10 million ($11.9 million) on Monday.
Pereira agreed a four-year contract with the newly promoted Premier League club, who are believed to have paid an initial £8 million and a further £2 million in potential add-ons.
Fulham have an option of an extra year in his contract which could tie to him to Craven Cottage until 2027.
Just landed. ✍️#SUPEREIRA 🦸♂️ | #FFC pic.twitter.com/DEgU15YY8C— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) July 11, 2022
The 26-year-old progressed through United's youth system after joining from PSV Eindhoven in 2011.
Pereira made 75 appearances and scored four goals for United, who have loaned him out to Granada, Valencia, Lazio and Flamengo.
Juventus celebrate return of 'champion' Pogba
Jota looking to cement place in Liverpool strike force
WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo not for sale says new Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag
Haaland has eyes for Champions League glory at Man City
Kante and Loftus-Cheek miss Chelsea's US tour due to vaccination status
Pogba expected to inherit No 10 jersey ahead of Juventus return
He has moved to Fulham in search of more regular action, telling the club's website: "I'm very happy to be here and I can't wait to start the season with Fulham.
"I want to help Fulham as much as I can to be where they belong. (Fulham manager) Marco Silva was very important for this. I spoke a lot with him, and he was a key factor in me being here."
AFP