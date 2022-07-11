Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, July 11, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Fulham sign Man Utd midfielder Andreas Pereira

Fulham have completed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira from Manchester United in a deal worth a reported £10 million

FILE - Fulham have completed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira from Manchester United in a deal worth a reported £10 million. Photo: Craig Brough/Reuters

Published 3h ago

Share

London — Fulham signed Manchester United's Brazil midfielder Andreas Pereira in a deal worth a reported £10 million ($11.9 million) on Monday.

Pereira agreed a four-year contract with the newly promoted Premier League club, who are believed to have paid an initial £8 million and a further £2 million in potential add-ons.

Story continues below Advertisement

Fulham have an option of an extra year in his contract which could tie to him to Craven Cottage until 2027.

The 26-year-old progressed through United's youth system after joining from PSV Eindhoven in 2011.

Pereira made 75 appearances and scored four goals for United, who have loaned him out to Granada, Valencia, Lazio and Flamengo.

More on this

He has moved to Fulham in search of more regular action, telling the club's website: "I'm very happy to be here and I can't wait to start the season with Fulham.

"I want to help Fulham as much as I can to be where they belong. (Fulham manager) Marco Silva was very important for this. I spoke a lot with him, and he was a key factor in me being here."

AFP

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

Fulham FCEPLManchester UnitedSoccer

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP