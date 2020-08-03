Gabon’s Aubameyang becomes first African captain to taste FA Cup glory with Arsenal

JOHANNESBURG – Gabon’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang became the first African to captain the winning team in an FA Cup final, as Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Not only did the 31-year-old French-born striker lead his team to victory, but scored both goals against their London rivals.

Former Arsenal player and current coach Mikel Arteta of Spain paid tribute to the contribution of Aubameyang.

“Big games require big moments from big players, and he's delivered that in the semi-final and he's done it again in the final,” said Arteta.

“That's why you ask about those players. Some were questioning that he couldn't do it in big games. There we go. He was a big, big part of delivering this trophy. He's done it and we are so proud to have a player like him in your squad.”