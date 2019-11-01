LONDON - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says that Spanish teenager Eric Garcia is close to challenging for regular first-team action after setting a benchmark for other young prospects with a near-faultless display against Southampton in midweek.
Goals from Sergio Aguero and Nicolas Otamendi helped City to a convincing 3-1 victory over Southampton on Tuesday, but the home fans also gained a glimpse of the future at the Etihad Stadium.
With City suffering an injury crisis in defensive areas, Barcelona academy product Garcia showed great composure on the ball in an assured display alongside Otamendi at centre back.
When asked which City youngsters were good enough to have an impact in the Premier League, Guardiola told reporters: "Right now, Phil Foden.
"Eric Garcia is close because, every time, he plays at an incredibly high level. He doesn't make mistakes. The other young players have to work and work and work."