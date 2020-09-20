Gareth Bale return will give Spurs massive boost, says Danny Murphy

LONDON – Gareth Bale’s return to Tottenham Hotspur will give the Premier League club a massive boost and his presence will instil fear into opposing teams, former England midfielder Danny Murphy has said.

The 31-year-old Welsh forward completed a loan move from Spanish champions Real Madrid back to his former club Spurs on Saturday and is likely to be match-fit after the October international break.

“Gareth Bale has that ‘wow’ factor, something only a few very special players in the world have got,” Murphy, who spent a season at Spurs, wrote in his column for the BBC.

“When they play, they have a different aura and a presence on the pitch that affects everyone - even before they kick a ball.

“Bale will not just have a positive effect on his new Tottenham team-mates and give them a massive confidence boost, he will change the way opposition players feel about facing Spurs.”