Gareth Bale says he has no regrets after leaving Real

LONDON – Gareth Bale said he has no regrets after leaving Real Madrid to seal a return to Tottenham Hotspur and that his tumultuous but trophy-laden seven-year spell with the Spanish champions had helped him grow up.

Bale left the north London club in 2013 for a then world record €100 million (£91.5 million) and went on to win four Champions League titles and two La Liga crowns with Real, scoring more than 100 goals.

However, he divided opinion in Spain because of a perceived lack of commitment and poor injury record and after a falling out with Real manager Zinedine Zidane, the Welsh forward found himself marginalised and returned to Spurs on a season-long loan.

“I don’t have any regrets, no,” Bale, 31, told Sky Sports. “I just try and play, that’s all I can do and everything else that’s said externally is out of my control.

“Whatever anyone else has said, that’s up to them. I know my opinion of myself and my family know exactly what I am, so that’s all I’m worried about.”