Gary Neville wasn't a great footballer, says Wayne Rooney

CAPE TOWN – Gary Neville wasn’t a great football player, but his work ethic and professionalism helped him get to the very top, said former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney.

Rooney wrote in his weekly column in the UK Times to stress the importance of professionalism in the modern game.

“Gary’s not a great football player but he worked in every minute of every training session and made the most of everything he had. He had a fantastic career through hard work,” Rooney wrote.

The current Derby County captain then brought up the once highly rated Ravel Morrison, who, according to Rooney, was a better player than Paul Pogba when they were in the Manchester United youth team together.

“I remember watching Ravel Morrison thinking he had everything required for a player in his position.