Gerard Pique's United career ended after he was bullied at Bolton, says Wayne Rooney

CAPE TOWN – Former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has revealed the moment that ended Gerard Pique’s career at the club.

Pique joined Manchester United from Barcelona’s academy in 2004 and provided defensive cover for the club, playing behind legends Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand.

Unable to claim a regular place in the side, he was sold back to Barcelona in 2008, and went on to win numerous Spanish and European titles, and was also a member of the Spain side that won the World Cup in South Africa in 2010.

But according to Rooney, Pique’s Old Trafford career came after he was bullied by Bolton Wanderers at the Reebok Stadium during the 2007/08 campaign.

“Bolton away more or less finished Gerard Pique’s career at United,” Rooney wrote in his UK Sunday Times column.