Glen Johnson was only 20 when Chelsea appointed Jose Mourinho in June 2004. In three seasons, the defender made 39 appearances under the Special One. Here he tells Sportsmail what Spurs’ youngsters can expect.
When Jose Mourinho first came to Chelsea, obviously back then nobody knew a great deal about him.
The first squad meeting was a bit of a whirlwind but I’d never really heard a manager speak to players like that before — it was just his confidence and the way he wanted to take the club forward.
Back then, I think he felt he needed to let people know how good he was. Now he’s proved himself. He’s very passionate: a born winner and he gives players the energy boost they need.