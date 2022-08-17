Glazer family may consider selling stake in Manchester United — Bloomberg

The family has held some preliminary discussions about the possibility of bringing in a new investor, but are not yet ready to cede control of the English soccer club, which could be valued at about £5billion, according to the report.

Manchester — The Glazer family would consider selling a minority stake in Manchester United, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Earlier, Elon Musk said in a tweet that he was going to buy the club — only to say a little later it was all part of "a long-running joke".

United were bought by the American Glazer family for £790m in 2005. Although it has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 2012, the Glazers retain majority ownership.

United fans have been clamoring for a change of ownership at the club — the three-time winners of the European Cup, the most prestigious club competition in the global game — following its disappointing performances in recent years.