Glazer family may consider selling stake in Manchester United — Bloomberg

Manchester — The Glazer family would consider selling a minority stake in Manchester United, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
The family has held some preliminary discussions about the possibility of bringing in a new investor, but are not yet ready to cede control of the English soccer club, which could be valued at about £5billion, according to the report.
United did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Earlier, Elon Musk said in a tweet that he was going to buy the club — only to say a little later it was all part of "a long-running joke".
United were bought by the American Glazer family for £790m in 2005. Although it has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 2012, the Glazers retain majority ownership.
United fans have been clamoring for a change of ownership at the club — the three-time winners of the European Cup, the most prestigious club competition in the global game — following its disappointing performances in recent years.
Reuters