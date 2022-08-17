Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Glazer family may consider selling stake in Manchester United — Bloomberg

Manchester United co-owners Joel Glazer (right) and Avram Glazer have held some preliminary discussions about the possibility of bringing in a new investor.

Manchester United co-owners Joel Glazer (right) and Avram Glazer have held some preliminary discussions about the possibility of bringing in a new investor. Picture: Oli Scarff AFP

Published 17m ago

Share

Manchester — The Glazer family would consider selling a minority stake in Manchester United, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The family has held some preliminary discussions about the possibility of bringing in a new investor, but are not yet ready to cede control of the English soccer club, which could be valued at about £5billion, according to the report.

Story continues below Advertisement

United did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

More on this

Earlier, Elon Musk said in a tweet that he was going to buy the club — only to say a little later it was all part of "a long-running joke".

United were bought by the American Glazer family for £790m in 2005. Although it has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 2012, the Glazers retain majority ownership.

United fans have been clamoring for a change of ownership at the club — the three-time winners of the European Cup, the most prestigious club competition in the global game — following its disappointing performances in recent years.

Story continues below Advertisement

Reuters

Related Topics:

EPLManchester UnitedSoccer

Share

Recent stories by:

Reuters