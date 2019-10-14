Goalkeeper Cech begins ice hockey career with penalty heroics









Cech won 13 trophies in 11 seasons at Chelsea, including four Premier League titles. He moved to Arsenal in 2015 and won the FA Cup in 2017. Photo: Phil Noble/Reuters London – Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech is already proving to be a success in a new role, as an ice hockey goalkeeper. Cech is the technical and performance director at Chelsea, a job he began this summer, after hanging up his boots following a long and hugely-successful career. The Czech's first love, though, was ice hockey and he jumped at the chance when he was signed up by Guildford Phoenix, who play in the fourth tier of Britain's ice hockey league. And on Sunday, the 37-year-old showed his sharpness translates perfectly to the ice as he made two penalty saves, including the crucial last one in the shootout to give his side victory over Swindon Wildcats in Guildford. “I wanted to win, that was the main thing, and I'm glad we did,” The Guardian quoted Cech as saying.

Petr Cech reacts after Chelsea's Eden Hazard scores his side's third goal during the Europa League Final in May 2019. Photo: AP Photo/Luca Bruno

Cech wore a half-Chelsea, half-Arsenal, custom-made helmet, and pulled off two saves in the shootout to earn his side, the development team of top-flight club Guildford Flames, the win.

“I was surprised that I wasn't more nervous,” Cech said. “I didn't know what to expect so it was nice how quickly my body switched into matchday mode.”

Cech will play as often as he can, depending on his Chelsea's commitments, but said that one performance had given him enormous satisfaction.

“It was a childhood dream for me to play even one game of ice hockey,” he said.

“I've done that now and nobody can take that from me.”

📅 2009



🏆 @PetrCech saves 2 penalties in a shootout as @ChelseaFC win the Community Shield.



📅 2012



🏆 @PetrCech saves 2 penalties in a shootout as @ChelseaFC win the Champions League.



📅 2019



🏒 @PetrCech saves 2 penalties in a shootout as @GFord_Phoenix win on his debut. pic.twitter.com/Qb1VD4UA56 — SPORF (@Sporf) October 14, 2019

Cech won 13 trophies in 11 seasons at Chelsea, including four Premier League titles. He moved to Arsenal in 2015 and won the FA Cup in 2017.

DPA



