London – Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech is already proving to be a success in a new role, as an ice hockey goalkeeper.
Cech is the technical and performance director at Chelsea, a job he began this summer, after hanging up his boots following a long and hugely-successful career.
The Czech's first love, though, was ice hockey and he jumped at the chance when he was signed up by Guildford Phoenix, who play in the fourth tier of Britain's ice hockey league.
And on Sunday, the 37-year-old showed his sharpness translates perfectly to the ice as he made two penalty saves, including the crucial last one in the shootout to give his side victory over Swindon Wildcats in Guildford.
“I wanted to win, that was the main thing, and I'm glad we did,” The Guardian quoted Cech as saying.