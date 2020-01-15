Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said on Wednesday that he is looking to help Alexandre Lacazette rediscover his goal-scoring touch with fellow striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to serve a three-match ban.
Arsenal's top scorer Aubameyang was sent off for a rash challenge on Crystal Palace's Max Meyer during their 1-1 draw on Saturday and Arteta said the striker would serve a three-match suspension after an appeal to reduce it to one game was rejected.
"It has been confirmed that he is going to be suspended for three games," Arteta told reporters on Wednesday ahead of 10th-placed Arsenal's league match against Sheffield United on Saturday.
"It's a big shame and a big loss for us because as well we know Auba's intention when he plays. But unfortunately he mistimed the tackle, he made a decision and we have to accept it.
"Players have to step up. You know, when one of your big players is not there, they have to take responsibility."