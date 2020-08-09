Gomes completes Lille move after leaving Man United

LONDON – English youngster Angel Gomes has completed a move to Lille on a five-year contract following his departure from Manchester United, the French Ligue 1 club announced on Sunday.

The attacking midfielder has been immediately loaned out to Portuguese club Boavista for the 2020-21 campaign, Lille said.

Gomes began his career at United at the age of five and made his first-team debut, aged 16, in May 2017, becoming the youngest player to represent the club since Duncan Edwards in 1953.

Since then, he has struggled for game time, and recently fell further down the pecking order following the signing of Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes in January.

The 19-year-old left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United squad on July 1 when his contract expired after rejecting a new deal to stay at Old Trafford.