Former Swansea City manager Graham Potter will take charge of Brighton & Hove Albion. Photo: Toby Melville/Reuters

LONDON – Graham Potter was named manager of Premier League side Brighton on Monday, replacing the sacked Chris Hughton. The Englishman, who made his name as a manager at Swedish club Ostersund, impressed as boss of second-tier Swansea last season.

Hughton was dismissed last week, despite keeping Brighton in the Premier League for a second successive season.

“The ideas and plans they have for the future of this football club excited me. I am thrilled and honoured to be a part of it,” Potter said in a club statement.

“I was sold by the long-term vision and passion shown by Tony Bloom, Paul Barber and Dan Ashworth.

“This club has been on an incredible journey and my aim along with Bjorn (Hamberg), Kyle (Macauley) and Billy (Reid), is to ensure the great work that has gone before us is built on, as we strive to cement our place in the Premier League for many years to come.”

Chairman Tony Bloom added: “We are delighted to have secured the services of one of the brightest young English coaches. Graham Potter has an excellent record of developing teams with an attractive playing style, fierce determination and a strong collective spirit.

“We are excited about our third successive season in the Premier League and we now wish to build on the solid foundations laid by Chris Hughton. We believe that Graham is an excellent fit for our club and we are very much looking forward to working with him.”

AFP