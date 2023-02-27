London - Chelsea manager Graham Potter acknowledged he cannot rely on the support of the club's board for much longer after a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham on Sunday heaped more pressure on him. Goals from Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane consolidated Spurs' place in the Premier League top four as they opened up a four-point lead over fifth-placed Newcastle, although the Magpies have two games in hand.

Chelsea remain 10th with their chances of Champions League football next season now seemingly dependent on an unlikely run to win the European Cup for a third time. Despite splashing over £500 million on new players this season, Potter's men have now won just twice in 15 games in all competitions. "I know the responsibility," said Potter. "(The results) are not good enough for this club. I'm not happy with them. I take full responsibility for those results."

Chelsea's new owners have so far remained steadfast in their support of Potter. Graham Potter reacts to Chelsea’s 2-0 loss to Tottenham 👇#PL | #TOTCHE — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 26, 2023 But patience must be wearing thin and the Blues chairman and co-owner Todd Boehly was in attendance to watch another toothless display from his club at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. "If results aren't good enough, which they aren't at the moment, you can't rely on support forever," added Potter.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘Emotional’ David de Gea believes a new era has begun for Manchester United after League Cup win "My job is to keep going, to try and change the moment. The players are hurting. It's a tough moment for us." Chelsea have scored only one goal in their last six games and did not show much fight for their beleaguered boss after falling behind just seconds into the second half.

Neither side hit their stride in a bad-tempered first period, which the visitors were lucky to finish with 11 men. After consulting with his assistant, referee Stuart Attwell showed Hakim Ziyech a straight red card for a push into the face of Emerson Royal. ALSO READ: Manchester City keep pressure on Arsenal with win at Bournemouth

However, Attwell then reversed the decision after viewing the incident on the pitchside monitor. Chelsea did not take advantage of that let-off as they fell behind just 19 seconds after the break. Kepa Arrizabalaga saved Emerson's initial effort, but the Spanish goalkeeper should have done better than turning Skipp's shot in off the underside of the bar for his first Spurs goal.

No chance for Kepa 🤯🤯🤯



Oliver Skipp hit that one SWEETLY and Spurs lead at home.



📺 Stream #PL live: https://t.co/Tg69y0EeUL | #TOTCHE pic.twitter.com/lqBm40ZXnr — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 26, 2023 Tottenham were again without their manager Antonio Conte as the former Chelsea boss recovers from emergency surgery to remove his gallbladder, but Spurs have a 100 percent record with his assistant Cristian Stellini in charge. "Our desire was this, to win, play a great game and to fight for every ball," said Stellini, who added he expects Conte to return to London this week. "We are happy for the fans, the club and of course for us and Antonio who is still at home."