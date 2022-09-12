Graham Potter impressed by Todd Boehly's vision for Chelsea

London — New Chelsea manager Graham Potter said he is impressed by chairman Todd Boehly's vision for the club despite criticism of the American's first few months in charge. Potter left Brighton last week to sign a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge after Thomas Tuchel was sacked.

Story continues below Advertisement

That decision was met with dismay by some as it came just days after a transfer window, in which Chelsea spent over £250-million, closed. "It's the start of a really exciting period, I think," Potter told the club's website. "New ownership, who I was really, really excited with and impressed by, firstly as people and then their vision for the club and what they wanted to do."

Chelsea sit sixth in the Premier League after a disappointing start to the season and lost their opening Champions League game 1-0 away to Dinamo Zagreb. Potter built up a reputation for punching above the weight of his resources at Brighton and playing an attractive brand of football in the process. But the pressure will be on straight away when Chelsea host Salzburg in his first ever Champions League game on Wednesday.

Story continues below Advertisement

"We like to play in an attacking way, a balanced way, and players have to feel free to make decisions and express themselves," added Potter. "It's about winning, creating a team which competes, is honest and works together, it's a combination between football and human values. "You have to understand they are human beings first, the key thing is to understand them, what motivates them and what they are like as people.

Story continues below Advertisement