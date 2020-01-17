LONDON -Teenager Mason Greenwood can lead Manchester United's attack at Premier League leaders Liverpool this weekend in the absence of Marcus Rashford, according to former striker Dimitar Berbatov.
United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he is "not holding his breath" on Rashford's fitness after the in-form England forward injured his back when coming on as a substitute in the FA Cup replay against Wolverhampton Wanderers this week.
Going to Anfield without Rashford would be a major blow to United's hopes of ending Liverpool's 38-match unbeaten league run, but Berbatov says 18-year-old Greenwood can step up.
"Greenwood has got nothing to worry about if he is to lead the line on Sunday because, when he has been given chances to shine, he has done great," Betfair ambassador Berbatov said.
"He's a goalscorer, and with that left foot of his, he certainly knows where the net is. I wish him luck for Sunday and I'd urge him to stay calm, don't be nervous and if the chance comes, just take it."