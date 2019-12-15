Manchester United's Mason Greenwood scores the equaliser during their Premier League game against Everton at Old Trafford on Sunday. Photo: Phil Noble/Reuters

MANCHESTER – Youngster Mason Greenwood continued his good run of form as he struck a late equaliser for Manchester United in their 1-1 Premier League home draw with Everton on Sunday after a Victor Lindelof own-goal had put the visitors ahead. The 18-year-old striker, who netted a brace in United's 4-0 Europa League win over Dutch side AZ Alkmaar on Thursday, came on for Jesse Lingard midway through the second half and levelled with a crisp shot in the 77th minute.

Everton, who were on the back foot and had goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to thank for keeping United at bay, took a 36th-minute lead when home keeper David De Gea misjudged a Leighton Baines corner and the ball cannoned in off Lindelof.

The goal was awarded after a quick Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check as Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin had made contact with De Gea in the six-yard box.

United missed a string of chances as Lingard dragged his shot wide from close range 15 seconds into the game before Pickford parried a swivelling Rashford free kick and then a stinging low drive from Luke Shaw.