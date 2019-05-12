Pascal Gross has sent a warning to Manchester City ahead of their meeting. Photo: John Sibley /Reuters

Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross has sent a message to Manchester City ahead of today’s game at the Amex which should give compatriot Jurgen Klopp a spring in his step.

Gross, the German-born star who scored a winner against Manchester United to keep Brighton in the top division last season, has been rankled by suggestions that City are certain to win and retain their title.

‘They have not won it yet,’ insisted Gross. ‘You can never say something before the game. Look at Barcelona. Some players thought they were already in the final. And they’re not. You have to play the game, then you can celebrate when you do it.’

Gross insists he has no personal favourite to win the title but if Liverpool fans are looking for hope, there certainly appears to be a connection with Klopp in terms of national pride and identity.

The 27-year-old said: ‘I’ve been aware of Jurgen Klopp ever since he became a manager because in Germany the work he did with Mainz was amazing.

‘The football they played, at quite a small club compared to what he trains now, was quite incredible. Then at Dortmund it was unbelievable what he did. Now he’s done the same in England. He represents Germany at the highest level and in a good way. So, I think he really deserves a title with the way Liverpool play, whether it’s the league or Champions League.

‘But on top of that, it’s the human being you have to talk about. There’s not one team in the world that can play like Liverpool did on Tuesday if there is not a good relationship between manager and team.’

Daily Mail