Guardiola expects Aguero's decision on Man City future soon

MANCHESTER - Manchester City are hopeful that Sergio Aguero will give them an answer on his Premier League future soon but the Argentine must focus on rediscovering his best form following a knee injury, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday. Aguero, who joined City in 2011 and is their all-time leading scorer with 255 goals in all competitions, is out of contract at the end of the season and can speak to overseas clubs from January. The 32-year-old sustained a hamstring injury in their 1-1 league draw at West Ham United last month, a week after making his first start of the season following knee surgery. "He's going to give us a decision (on a new contract). He's still not in his best condition. His injury was long," Guardiola told reporters ahead of Saturday's home Premier League game against 17th-placed Burnley. "He needs to be so sharp, the quality to score in the box we don't have doubts but he needs a bit of time, training sessions and the minutes he will have.

"After that, he has seven months to show. He deserves with the club the fair talks to do what is best for him and for the club. I was lucky to play as a manager with incredible players. He was one of these for sure."

City's attackers are yet to fire on all cylinders this season with 10 goals from eight league matches, but goals have never been in short supply playing at home against Burnley.

Guardiola's 13th-placed side have won their last six games against Sean Dyche's side at the Etihad Stadium by an aggregate score of 24-2, winning the last three 5-0.

"... I don't think one game scoring four or five goals will change much," Guardiola said.

"We have to continue the good feelings we've had. Tomorrow, we move forward, try and score goals."

Reuters