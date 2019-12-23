MANCHESTER – Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said on Monday that he was planning to stay with the Premier League club next season amid talk that he would leave the champions at the end of the current campaign.
The Spaniard, who has never managed a club for more than four years, denied reports earlier this month that his contract until 2021 contained a 'break clause' that could allow him to leave at the end of the season.
City's hopes of a third successive league title look slim with Guardiola's side trailing Liverpool by 11 points and the 48-year-old said his future at the club was not entirely down to him.
"This is my fourth season, next season will be the fifth because I try to stay next season. It is a long time," Guardiola told reporters ahead of Friday's trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.
"I am incredibly good here. I have to see if I deserve a new contract. The level has increased a lot and expectations are higher and we have to see if we can handle it. It is not just up to me.