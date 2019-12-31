LONDON – Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte could be back in full training with the Premier League champions within 10 days as the Frenchman enters the final stages of his recovery from a serious knee injury, manager Pep Guardiola said on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old damaged his cartilage and lateral meniscus in a challenge with Brighton & Hove Albion's Adam Webster and had surgery in September but is now back training on grass on his own.
Third-placed City, who failed to replace Vincent Kompany in the close season, have struggled during Laporte's absence with fellow central defender John Stones also battling injuries, and the side are 14 points behind leaders Liverpool.
“He (Laporte) is getting better. He is training alone but already on the pitch,” Guardiola told a news conference ahead of Wednesday's league clash against 10th-placed Everton.
“He is in the last part (of his recovery). In one week or 10 days he can start to train with us... The rest (of the team) are OK.”