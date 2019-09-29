Pep Guardiola's decision to mount a public defence of Bernardo Silva pending a potential racism charge was taken by the manager himself rather than being sanctioned by his club.
Guardiola showed his support for the 25-year-old Portuguese on Friday by describing him as an ‘exceptional person’ even as the player and City were writing to the FA to explain a social media post that compared images of team-mate Bernard Mendy with a caricature of a black icon on the Spanish confectionery brand Conguitos.
A second video of Bernardo filming Mendy in a black T-shirt and ‘joking’ that he wasn’t wearing any clothes has since come to light and is also being looked at by the authorities.
The FA are likely to decide this week whether their investigation into both the picture and video will lead to any charges. Bernardo could be banned for several weeks if found guilty of a racial slur.