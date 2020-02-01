Brighton and Hove Albion's Glenn Murray celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during their English Premier League game against West Ham United at the London Stadium in London on Saturday. Photo: John Walton/AP

LONDON – West Ham United slipped into the Premier League relegation zone after giving up a two goal lead as they were held 3-3 at home to fellow strugglers Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday. Issa Diop put West Ham ahead on the half hour, sliding in to poke home a Robert Snodgrass free kick, whipped in from the left.

Snodgrass then doubled the advantage on the stroke of halftime, latching on to a Brighton clearance and blasting home from the edge of the box.

Brighton got back in the game in fortunate fashion when West Ham keeper Lukasz Fabianski's attempted punch clear struck the back of his team mate Angelo Ogbonna and flew into the net.

But the Hammers looked to have made sure of the points with another Snodgrass thunderbolt, this time from outside of the box as he superbly volleyed a clearance into the top corner to make it 3-1.