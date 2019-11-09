Burnley's Chris Wood celebrates after scoring their second goal during their Premier League game against West Ham United at Turf Moor on Saturday. Photo: Phil Noble/Reuters

BURNLEY - West Ham United's winless streak extended to six games as they suffered a 3-0 defeat to a Burnley side inspired by talented teenage winger Dwight McNeil. Burnley, who had lost their last three games, went ahead in the 11th minute when McNeil swung in a deep corner, James Tarkowski snuck round the back and headed to Ashley Barnes who poked home.

The Clarets thought they had a second in the 36th minute when McNeil whipped in a superb cross which Chris Wood met with a thundering header but to the anger of the home crowd, the VAR review found evidence of off-side.

Burnley did double their lead, a minute before the break, and it was no surprise that McNeil was again the provider.

A throw out from West Ham's shaky Spanish keeper Roberto Jimenez to defender Fabian Balbuena was intercepted by the Burnley winger who burst forward before delivering a low cross which was expertly turned in by Wood.