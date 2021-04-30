Harry Kane could stay at Spurs regardless of Champions League, says Ryan Mason

LONDON – England striker Harry Kane could stay at Tottenham Hotspur regardless of whether they are playing in the Champions League next season, interim manager Ryan Mason said on Friday.

The future of this term's Premier League-leading scorer has been the subject of intense speculation with Spurs enduring a disappointing campaign.

Ahead of this weekend's home clash with relegated Sheffield United, Tottenham are in seventh place, five points off Chelsea who occupy the fourth Champions League qualification spot.

With only five games remaining it looks unlikely that Spurs will be involved in Europe's elite club competition for the second successive season, but Mason does not think that means Kane will seek a move away.

"I don't think so. Harry Kane loves this football club. That's been proven in the past eight or nine years as one of the best strikers in the world," Mason, in charge until the end of the season following Jose Mourinho's sacking, told reporters.

"Harry is a constant professional. There won't be any conversations between me and him about anything other than training and the match ahead.

"That's all I have to say on the matter. Our attention, Harry's attention, the attention of this whole football club is on this Sunday."

Reuters