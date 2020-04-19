Harry Kane is the best striker in the world, says Tammy Abraham

CAPE TOWN – Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham feels England team-mate Harry Kane is currently the best striker in the world.

The 26-year-old Kane has fuelled speculation surrounding his Tottenham Hotspur future in recent weeks, and club chairman has put a £200m price tag on his head with Manchester United circling.

According to Abraham, the amount on Kane’s head was justified as he was the best striker in world football.

“Best striker in the world. Just training with Harry, it’s crazy. Drill after drill after drill,” Chelsea’s Abraham said when asked about the England captain’s quality.

“Even when we have little things like set pieces before a game, the ball coming to him in the box, everyone is just chilling, relaxing, and Harry Kane just bangs it top corner. You’re just looking at him like ‘woah’,” said Abraham.