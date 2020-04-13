Harry Kane open to £200 million Manchester United switch

LONDON - Harry Kane is open to a potential world-record transfer to Manchester United at the end of the season. The Tottenham forward, 26, has been considering his future for several months, primarily because he wants to be in the best position to challenge for trophies. Kane is yet to earn a winners’ medal at Spurs and sparked renewed uncertainty over his future earlier this month, saying that he would not stay at Spurs for the ‘sake of it’. His warming towards a possible move to Old Trafford this year may encourage United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to launch an audacious bid. Signing the England captain would be a major statement of the club’s ambition.

United have a history of signing the Premier League’s leading talents and Kane is one of the most sought after strikers in Europe.

His capture would also raise the exciting prospect of him playing alongside fellow English strikers Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

Tottenham’s £200 million asking price could prove a stumbling block and there is confidence in north London that no club will get close to such a valuation.

There is also the expectation of a subdued transfer window, whenever it takes place, due to the coronavirus crisis.

Meanwhile, there is growing concern at Spurs that £55m record signing Tanguy Ndombele could leave. Reports in France citing sources close to the 23-year-old midfielder have indicated Ndombele is considering his future at the club.

Ndombele and his manager Jose Mourinho (left) were criticised last week over a public training session which flouted social distancing guidelines.

Daily Mail