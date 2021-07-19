Harry Kane 'our player' says new Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo

LONDON – Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo issued a hands off warning to clubs interested in Harry Kane on Friday amid speculation over the England captain's future. Kane is reportedly keen to leave his boyhood club this summer in the search for the first silverware of his career.

Despite Kane's efforts in winning the Premier League Golden Boot last season, Spurs have missed out on Champions League football for the second consecutive season. And England's heartbreaking Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy on penalties means the 27-year-old is still yet to win a major trophy in his career for club or country. Premier League champions Manchester City have been strongly linked with a move for Kane as they look to replace all-time top goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who has moved to Barcelona on a free transfer.

But former Wolves boss Nuno, who was appointed as Jose Mourinho's successor, is expecting his prized asset to return to Tottenham for pre-season training after a short break following his efforts at the European Championship. "Harry is our player. That is period. No need to talk about anything else," said the Portuguese, who was finally appointed on June 30, over two months on from Mourinho's sacking. "Now is the moment for Harry to recover his energy and when Harry comes again we will have time to speak and have good conversations.

"I am looking forward to him joining the group and start working together. I am excited to work with all the players, Harry is a top player. Harry is one of the best players in the world, that is all there is to say." Nuno is working under new director of football Fabio Paratici and performance director Steve Hitchen, but an expected summer overhaul of the Spurs squad is off to a slow start with no new signings made. "We have been talking, we are aware that there is a lot of work to be done," added Nuno.

"It is not easy, we have to find the right players that can join us. "Steve and Fabio, they do their job, look at the market, I do my job on the training ground and then we share ideas. To improve our squad is not easy." Nuno's first competitive game in charge is just over four weeks away when City open their Premier League defence at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 15.