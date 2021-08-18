Harry Kane out of Spurs squad for Portugal as transfer saga continues

LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane was left out of the squad that travelled to Portugal on Wednesday for a Europa Conference League play-off amid continuing speculation over the England captain's future. Manchester City are keen to sign Kane and were reported to have tabled a bid of £100 million ($139 million) in June.

Earlier, this week the 28-year-old was named in a 25-man squad for the Europa Conference League play-off against Pacos de Ferreira but did not make the journey on Wednesday. Kane, who has three years left on his contract, only joined in first-team training on Tuesday after a period of self-isolation last week following his late return from holiday. He was not involved in Tottenham's win over Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday after not being deemed match fit enough.