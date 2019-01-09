Harry Kane celebrates with Dele Alli after scoring the only goal via a penalty for Tottenham against Chelsea on Tuesday night. Photo: Frank Augstein/AP

LONDON – Harry Kane fired Tottenham a step closer to the League Cup final as his penalty sealed a 1-0 win over Chelsea in the semi-final first leg on Tuesday. Mauricio Pochettino’s side are chasing their first trophy since winning the 2008 League Cup at the expense of Chelsea.

Kane’s first-half spot-kick, awarded via VAR, settled a hard-fought encounter to keep Tottenham on course for a first League Cup final appearance since their 2015 defeat against the Blues.

That loss was one of several missed opportunities for Pochettino to win the first silverware of his promising managerial career.

This was an important step towards ending that drought.

It was also the first time Tottenham have won three consecutive matches against Chelsea in all competitions since a run of five between March 1961 and September 1963.

However, that statistical flourish will count for nothing if Tottenham don’t finish the job in the second leg at Stamford Bridge on January 24.

Once again, a meeting between these fierce London rivals was marred by ugly chants in the stands, with one 17-year-old fan arrested for allegedly singing an anti-Semitic song.

It was another frustrating night for Chelsea, who recovered from a sluggish start to dominate the second half without turning their possession into goals – a familiar tale of woe for Maurizio Sarri’s men.

Early on, Son Heung-min accelerated on to Dele Alli’s long pass and was tugged over by Blues defender Andreas Christensen, only for referee Michael Olivier to wave play on as Tottenham appealed for a red card.

Kane was making his first League Cup start in 1 204 days, dating back to 2015.

And he almost announced his return to the competition in spectacular fashion when his overhead kick from Kieran Trippier’s cross forced Kepa Arrizabalaga into action.

Tottenham were the more vibrant and cohesive force, and their impactful start was rewarded with Kane’s 27th-minute opener.

Kane’s well-timed run beat the Chelsea offside trap, and Kepa came hurtling off his line and clattered into the striker.

After a delay while VAR confirmed Kane was onside, Oliver awarded a spot-kick, and the England captain stepped up to smash his shot past Kepa for his 20th club goal this season.

Kane’s seventh goal in his last six appearances made him Tottenham’s fourth all-time highest scorer with 160.

Chelsea went close to levelling when Marcos Alonso’s cross reached N’Golo Kante, who volleyed against the near post from an acute angle.

Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi started for the second successive game as Sarri tries to convince the 18-year-old English winger to commit to the Blues amid reports of a bid from Bayern Munich.

Hudson-Odoi, who has 18 months remaining on his current contract, showed a flash of his potential on the right flank, cutting inside for a cross that deflected off Danny Rose and had to be tipped on to the woodwork by home goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

With Alvaro Morata struggling with an injury and Olivier Giroud also not fully fit, Sarri had resumed his experiment of playing Eden Hazard as his central striker.

But Hazard, so influential on the flanks, has expressed some doubts about his suitability for the ‘false nine’ role, and at times he was rendered impotent by Chelsea’s failure to get him the ball in dangerous areas.

Kane, a natural centre forward, was far more at home as the focal point of Tottenham’s attacks and he almost doubled their lead soon after halftime with a fierce long-range drive that Kepa pushed away.

Kante responded with a powerful effort of his own, but Gazzaniga was equal to the France midfielder’s threatening strike.

Showing more poise as Hazard’s influence finally grew, Chelsea had the better of the second half.

Christensen should have equalised from Ross Barkley’s flick, yet the Danish defender somehow prodded wide from close-range.

Hazard conjured Chelsea’s last chance when Gazzaniga spilled his cross, but Alonso’s shot was scrambled clear.

