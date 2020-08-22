Harry Maguire a free man for now after court appearance in Greece

CAPE TOWN – Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is a free man for now after he was arrested in the Greek island of Mykonos on Thursday evening.

Maguire refused to speak to the media as he left court on Saturday, but his lawyer, Constantine Darivas gave a few details before the England defender was whisked away.

When asked by Sky News if Maguire was a free man, Darivas said, “right now yes.” But when pushed on whether he would be returning to the United Kingdom, the lawyer reponded with “no comment”.

Maguire was arrested on Thursday evening after allegedly being involved in an altercation with police in Mykonos.

Ahead of his appearance in court, his lawyer revealed he expected the football star to be released without being charged.