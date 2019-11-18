Former Chelsea teammate Eden Hazard has heaped praise on Frank Lampard (pictured) since he took over at the Blues. Photo: Tony O'Brien/Reuters

Eden Hazard believes former Chelsea team mate Frank Lampard has the platform to become the one of the best managers in the world after a bright start to his reign at Stamford Bridge. Hazard left Chelsea to join Spanish giants Real Madrid at the start of the season, just before Lampard replaced Maurizio Sarri as manager at the west London club.

Lampard has steadied the ship at Chelsea after a difficult start, guiding them to six consecutive Premier League victories and level on points with second-placed Leicester City heading into the international break.

When asked if he was surprised by Lampard's instant impact at Chelsea, Hazard told reporters: "No, not at all.

"I know Frank as a player, not as a manager, but he's a great guy. He's showed already after four months that he can be one of the best managers in the world.