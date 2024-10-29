Here we go! Manchester United set to appoint Ruben Amorim as Erik ten Hag’s replacement

Manchester United are set to complete the deal to appoint Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim as the club’s new manager following the sacking of Erik ten Hag. With United sitting 14th in the league, the club pulled the plug on Ten Hag’s tenure on Monday, and moved quickly to secure a replacement.

Towards the end of the day on Monday, reports had already started to emerge that the Portuguese manager was keen on the move to England, and all that needed to happen was for the English giants to agree to his exit clause of €10 million.

On Tuesday, Amorim’s appointment was given the “here we go” treatment by famed Italian football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. “BREAKING: Manchester United are set to pay €10m exit clause for Rúben Amorim to become new manager, here we go,” Romano wrote on X on Tuesday evening. “Sporting confirm formal communication received from Manchester United for Amorim to be appointed,” said the Italian.

“Amorim has already said yes to Man Utd proposal and project.” A statement released by Sporting on Tuesday, said: “Manchester United have registered an interest in hiring Rúben Amorim and paying his €10 million release clause.” Amorim almost became the Liverpool manager following Jurgen Klopp’s exit from the club, but the Merseysiders couldn’t agree on the exit clause. And as recently as last month, it was reported he as the front-runner to replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.