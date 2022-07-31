‘He’s going to teach Cristiano how to score’ - Twitter reacts to Benni McCarthy joining Manchester United

Cape Town - South Africa’ very own Benni McCarthy will now be an integral part of Manchester United after it was announced that he would be on of the first team coaches. McCarthy will specialise in coaching attacking plays and positioning at the Red Devils.

The news initially broke on Twitter and United confirmed it late on Saturday night which saw football fans excitedly debate just what McCarthy’s new role will entail. Duma Mazibuko was amused at the fact the former Bafana Bafana’s striker would be coaching the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo. WHAT A Goal #ANCPolicyConference



WOW 👌❤️⚽, Manchester united choosen Benni McCarthy to coach their STRIKERS about the strategy of scoring goals 🤣😂including RONALDO 🙈🤣😳 pic.twitter.com/DjkSiship4 — Duma Mazibuko eMtshezi❤️ (@DumaMazibuko2) July 31, 2022 One Twitter user couldn’t believe that fact that McCarthy would be training Ronaldo.

Benni McCarthy is Ronaldo’s attacking coach what a world we live in — Inatsi (@InatsiMathenjwa) July 31, 2022 Another Twitter user joked he is ready for the entertainment this new appointment will bring. So Benni McCarthy is going to coach Cristiano Ronaldo ….. I’ll get the popcorn ready 🍿 https://t.co/LVno9DkPKo — michael hollick (@mikehollick) July 31, 2022 Meanwhile, Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag confirmed that Ronaldo would be returning for their final pre-season game against Rayo Vallecano today. There has been plenty of speculation as to where the star winger will be playing in the new season. According to reports from the UK, Ronaldo wants to leave because he wants to play Champions League football.

