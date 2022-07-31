Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
‘He’s going to teach Cristiano how to score’ - Twitter reacts to Benni McCarthy joining Manchester United

Benni McCarthy is now part of Erik’s ten Hag’s back room staff. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Published 2h ago

Share

Cape Town - South Africa’ very own Benni McCarthy will now be an integral part of Manchester United after it was announced that he would be on of the first team coaches.

McCarthy will specialise in coaching attacking plays and positioning at the Red Devils.

The news initially broke on Twitter and United confirmed it late on Saturday night which saw football fans excitedly debate just what McCarthy’s new role will entail.

Duma Mazibuko was amused at the fact the former Bafana Bafana’s striker would be coaching the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo.

One Twitter user couldn’t believe that fact that McCarthy would be training Ronaldo.

Another Twitter user joked he is ready for the entertainment this new appointment will bring.

Meanwhile, Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag confirmed that Ronaldo would be returning for their final pre-season game against Rayo Vallecano today.

There has been plenty of speculation as to where the star winger will be playing in the new season. According to reports from the UK, Ronaldo wants to leave because he wants to play Champions League football.

The Portugal international, did not play in the team’s tour of Thailand and Australia and was was absent in Saturday's 1-0 friendly defeat to Atletico Madrid in Oslo.

IOL Sport

