High stakes add spice to Liverpool's trip to Man United, says Klopp

LIVERPOOL – Liverpool's visit to Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday promises to be a tasty encounter as both teams desperately need three points to achieve their end-of-season goals, manager Jurgen Klopp said on Friday.

United must win to keep the title race alive if league leaders Manchester City beat Crystal Palace a day earlier while Klopp's sixth-placed Liverpool are four points below the fourth and final Champions League spot.

Klopp has never won at Old Trafford in six attempts in all competitions and a Liverpool victory could hand City the title.

"Strange things can happen in football. Both teams have to win it, so it's a recipe for a good game," Klopp told reporters.

"Without winning games we have no chance of having European football. If the others (above us) win, it doesn't change anything for us. But for us it's clear, we have to win.

"It's a tough, tense game for both teams. Man United are good, especially last night after the halftime talk they were really flying," Klopp added, referring to United's 6-2 win over AS Roma in the Europa League semi-final, first leg.

Klopp said the match could be tougher for United due to their Europa League commitments.

"When you play Thursday and Sunday again, it's a tough challenge. Yes, United are used to it but that doesn't make it easier," Klopp added.

"Today is recovery (day), tomorrow a second recovery (day) and then they play. No chance to change things, but I don't think they want to really at the moment."

Liverpool face the prospect of not playing Champions League football next season if they do not finish in the top four but Klopp said missing out will not impact their transfer business or players' contract negotiations.

"Playing the Champions League is obviously massive, especially from a financial point of view for the club. It's not good if we don't make it," the German said.

"But no, I don't think it will change anything because the situation was difficult before and will be difficult after."

Reuters