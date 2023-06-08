London - Declan Rice will leave West Ham United in the close season, chairman David Sullivan said on Thursday, a day after the midfielder captained the club to their first European trophy in 58 years. Sullivan said a gentleman's agreement means Rice can leave despite a year remaining on his contract with the option to extend it by a further 12 months.

When asked if Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League was Rice's last game for the club, Sullivan told Talksport: "I think it has to be. "We promised him he could go. He set his heart on going. You can't ask for a man who has committed more to us this season. In due course, he has to get on and we have to get a replacement, or several replacements. "It's not something we want to happen. We offered him $249,260 per week 18 months ago. He turned it down. It's cost him £10 million to stay at West Ham in that time (in lost wages).

"And he wants to go. You can't keep a player who doesn't want to be there... I think the offers will start to come today." Rice joined West Ham's academy from Chelsea as a teenager and has been ever-present since his breakthrough season in 2017-18. He took over the captaincy after Mark Noble's retirement last year. The 24-year-old played 50 games in all competitions this season as West Ham finished 14th in the Premier League before clinching the Europa Conference League in Prague on Wednesday.