Hollywoodbets expands partnership with Premier League club Brentford FC

Johannesburg — South African sports betting company Hollywoodbets on Friday announced it had expanded its sponsorship of English Premier League side Brentford FC, from jersey sponsor to all training wear of the side for the remainder of the season. The deal will see the Hollywoodbets logo featured prominently on all of the club’s training kit and match-day warm up apparel, as well as on the jackets and tops of the technical team.

This will supplement the branding on display around the Brentford Community Stadium on match days, which already sees the Hollywoodbets branding appear on the front of Brentford’s official match shirts and pitch-side LED advertising boards. Thomas Frank's team has made a promising start to their debut season in English football’s top flight. The newly-promoted Londoners are in 14th position after 16 games. As a result, Hollywoodbets and Brentford are receiving good exposure globally. James Parkinson, Brentford FC commercial director said: “This extension of our partnership with Hollywoodbets underlines its success to date for both of us. We have grown together in recent years and look forward to working with Hollywoodbets as we step into 2022 and beyond.”