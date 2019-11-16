LONDON - Borussia Dotmund's Jadon Sancho was pictured joking with a supporter who implored him to sign for Manchester United as the winger prepared for England's final Euro 2020 qualifier in Kosovo on Sunday.
The 19-year-old has been heavily linked in the British media with a move to the Premier League after a troubled season in Germany.
Sancho started in England's 7-0 rout of Montenegro last Thursday although he may miss out on Sunday's game if Raheem Sterling, who was dropped for disciplinary reasons at Wembley, returns to Gareth Southgate's side.
London-born Sancho has had his own off-field problems this season and was last month axed and heavily fined by his club after returning late from an England training session.
Dortmund manager Lucien Favre then substituted Sancho after 36 minutes of last week's 4-0 defeat by Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, later confirming that the winger had not been injured.