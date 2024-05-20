Jealous detractors are calling the Premier League a “farmers league” following Manchester City’s domination over the last seven years. City were crowned kings of England for an unprecedented fourth successive time after beating West Ham 3-1 to beat Arsenal to the trophy. It was a sixth title for Pep Guardiola’s men in seven years, with only Liverpool managing to put red lint on the trophy during that period.

But how does City’s run of four successive league titles compare to Europe’s elite? It seems like they still have some way to go before we can actually call the Premier League a “farmers league”. Congratulations on winning the Bundesliga Golden Boot, @HKane! 🏆



The most goals 𝗘![CDATA[]]>𝗩![CDATA[]]>𝗘![CDATA[]]>𝗥 in a debut Bundesliga campaign 👏#MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/B6FrupTOtU — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) May 19, 2024

Bayern Munich (11 - 2011-2022) The Harry Kane curse seemed to strike Bayern Munich this season, as they failed to win the Bundesliga title for the first time in 12 years despite his many goals. Bayern have been by far the most dominant team in Germany, but will end the 2023/24 campaign without a single trophy. Their run of 11 Bundesliga titles in a row is unmatched. Juventus (9 - 2011-2020)

Juventus became the first Serie A team to win five consecutive league titles from 1930-1935, but this was eclipsed by their dominance between 2011-2020 when they won nine Scudettos. Antonio Conte’s Juve ended the 2011/12 season unbeaten in the league with 23 victories and 15 draws. Olympique Lyonnais (7 - 2001-2008) After wining their first first-ever Ligue 1 title in the 2001/02, Lyon went on to dominate French football by wining another six titles on the trot. The club seems to be a breeding ground for talent, with many big-name footballers first making their mark in Lyon.

🤍 We have achieved our best ever unbeaten run in the league! 🤍

🌟 31 games unbeaten

⚽ 76 goals scored#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬![CDATA[]]>🇧![CDATA[]]>🇺![CDATA[]]>🇸 (@realmadriden) May 20, 2024 Real Madrid (5 - 1960-1966, 1985-1990)

The 36-time La Liga champions Real Madrid have twice won five titles in a row. They were utterly dominant from 1960 to 1966, when the great Ferenc Puskas was leading their attack. The Spanish giants repeated the feat between 1985-1990, but this time it was home-grown talents such as Emilio Butragueno, Manolo Sanchis and Rafael Martin Vazquez who stole the show. Inter Milan (5 - 2005-2010) Inter Milan won five consecutive Serie A titles from 2005 to 2010 with two managers. Roberto Mancini won three titles in a row before leaving to coach Manchester City before Jose Mourinho took over the team and won another two titles.

The other Italian team who dominated for a period of time is Torino, who owned the Serie A between 1945 and 1949, winning four trophies. Forever @JohanCruyff pic.twitter.com/W5nf2nxtqU — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 27, 2019

Barcelona (4 - 1990-1994) Johan Cyuff’s Barcelona swept all before them between 1990 and 1994 to win La Liga four times. Pep Guardiola was in the heart of that’s team’s midfield, as the Catalan giants played a brand of attacking football, which basically laid the foundation for Guardiola’s current coaching philosophy. Paris Saint-Germain (4 - 2012-2016)

PSG have been utterly dominant, winning 10 Ligue 1 titles over the last 13 years. They won four in a row from 2012-2016. After sealing the Ligue 1 trophy this season, PSG once again has the chance to equal its record of four consecutive league titles, after winning three in a row. Olympique de Marseille (1988 and 1992) and AS Saint-Etienne (1966 and 1970) are the other French teams to win four titles in a row. * Additional information sourced from sportstar.thehindu.com.