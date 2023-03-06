Cape Town — Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has taken action to deal with the aftermath of Sunday’s humiliating defeat at the hands of rivals Liverpool. United’s promising Premier League campaign hit a major speed bump when they were thumped 7-0 by the Reds.

According to reports, the United boss locked his crestfallen players in a meeting room and made them sit in silence and watch Liverpool players celebrate each of their seven goals.

After watching the celebrations, Ten Hag unleashed the hair-dryer treatment on his players, who were responsible for the club’s heaviest league defeat since 1931. Despite Sunday’s loss, United’s campaign has shown much improvement from last season, and they have already won the first trophy in six years after beating Newcastle United in the League Cup final last week. They find themselves in the latter stages of the FA Cup and Europa League, and are, technically, albeit slim, still in with a chance of winning their first Premier League title since 2013.