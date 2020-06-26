'Hungry' Norwich aiming for the stars, says Farke

LONDON – Norwich City manager Daniel Farke says his side have exceeded expectations in the FA Cup, but they remain hungry for more and it would be an extraordinary achievement if they made it to Wembley.

Norwich have defeated Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur en route to the quarter-finals, where they host Manchester United on Saturday, and Farke believes his side are capable of going all the way.

"It's a big achievement to be in the quarter-finals, but we're hungry and want to keep going," Farke, whose side are bottom of the Premier League, told reporters in a virtual news conference.

"We want to achieve something magical. We did when we won the Championship... last season and now we have the chance to create a miracle by staying in the league and winning the FA Cup. It would be an extraordinary achievement to go to Wembley."

Norwich were comprehensively outplayed by United in both their Premier League clashes this season and Farke, 43, admits his side have a tough task ahead of them.