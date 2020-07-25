I don’t like arrogant Virgil van Dijk and James Milner, says Man United’s Andreas Pereira

CAPE TOWN – Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has picked two Liverpool players he dislikes, labeling the pair as arrogant during a chat on YouTube.

During a chat on Brazilian channel Desimpedidos, Pereira, who has struggled for game time during the current Premier League season, was asked which players he considers arrogant.

“I don’t really like that guy, [James] Milner. And to tell you the truth, I don’t like that guy, the defender, [Virgil] Van Dijk. [He is] Marrento [cocky/arrogant], man. Even the way he plays is kid of arrogant.

Van Dijk was intergral in the Scoucer’s charge to the Premier League title, while Milner, who’d won two titles with Manchester City, was a bit part player throughout the campaign, playing second fiddle to Scotland international, Andy Robertson.

Pereira was also asked which players he finds likable, and he named two Brazilian.