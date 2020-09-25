I feel the best I’ve ever felt, says Man United’s under pressure David de Gea

CAPE TOWN – It would seem Dean Henderson’s presence in the Manchester United first team is having a desired effect as the club’s number one, David de Gea, claims he’s in the best shape of his career. Following Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, De Gea was often the club’s lone shining light as they lurched from one crisis to another. However, some cracks have started to appear in the Spaniard’s game, and a number of high-profile mistakes towards the end of last season had fans and pundits wondering whether or not it was time for the club to find a new man between the sticks. With Henderson, who spent last season on loan at Sheffield United earning his England call-up, it seemed that the writing was on the wall for the former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper. And that writing became harder to ignore after De Gea shippe three goals in the club’s opening game of the Premier League season, while Henderson kept a clean sheet in the Carabao Cup.

Our no.1 is in confident and determined mood ahead of #BHAMUN 👊#MUFC @D_DeGea — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 25, 2020

But, De Gea feels he still has a lot to offer between the sticks.

“I feel very, very well and very confident and very positive and that’s very iportant to me,” De Gea said in an interview with MUTV.

“Now it’s time to be back to winning ways an winning trophies, tat’s the most important thing for us at the moment. Like I say, I feel very, very good,” said the Spaniard.

“It’s great to train every day here with the coaches and the goalkeepers. We always try to learn from each other and try to push altogether. It’s great. If you see the training, it’s really good to see the goalkeepers together.

“It’s very important to have good feelings with the other goalkeepers and the goalkeeping coaches as well. It’s great. We are training, like I say, very, very well – the whole department of keepers. We need to be at this level every day and to show the players that the keepers are feeling 100%. Now like I said we have to go for trophies.”

IOL Sport